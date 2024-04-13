Altus Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,551,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

