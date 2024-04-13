Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 297,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,421. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

