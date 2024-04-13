Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,512 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 963,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 158,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 425,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 9,414,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.