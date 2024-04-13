Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,929 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,869 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

