ORG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $622.83. 2,959,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

