Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 7,327,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

