Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

