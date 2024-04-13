49,698 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 912,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 541,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

