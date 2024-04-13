Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $753,378.78 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,211 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,211.31292 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08530855 USD and is down -15.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

