Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $470,247.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,059.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 177,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,820. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

