Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Expands By 30.6%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paragon 28

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE FNA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.