JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 86.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 97,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,687. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKKS Pacific last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.47). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAKK. TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

