Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,025. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $24,658,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

