Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 16,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,076. The firm has a market cap of $815.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

