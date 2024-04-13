Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.