Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expands By 31.7%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 1,861,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

