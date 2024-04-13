Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

