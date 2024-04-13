Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,925,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $731.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,592. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.35. The company has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

