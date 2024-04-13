Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $80.62. 3,768,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,127. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

