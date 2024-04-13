Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. 556,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

