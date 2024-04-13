Altus Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

BATS MLN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 420,140 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

