Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 338,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,159. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0736 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

