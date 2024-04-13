Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $613,391,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $332.62. 1,365,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.55 and a 200-day moving average of $303.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

