13,300 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $668.41. 324,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $638.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.89. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

