Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,128.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 141,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 130,286 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

