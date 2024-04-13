16,600 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $13.79 on Friday, reaching $336.13. 2,664,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,360. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.00 and a 200-day moving average of $439.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

