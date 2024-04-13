Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,266. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

