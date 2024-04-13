Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $10.81 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,876,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

