150,900 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.