Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,306,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,061. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

