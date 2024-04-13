Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Grows By 78.0%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

