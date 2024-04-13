Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $17.38 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $106.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,531.80. 240,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,772. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,597.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,354.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

