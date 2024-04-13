Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $21.37 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.