Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,039,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

