BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOPCF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.