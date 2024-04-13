The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 8,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.