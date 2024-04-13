Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 35,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,461. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
