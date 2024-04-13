Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Decreases By 26.6%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.02. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.63. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.44. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $156.61 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.01 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.