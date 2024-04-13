Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,882,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,508.2 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

OTCMKTS BJCHF remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

About Beijing Capital International Airport

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.