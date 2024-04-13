Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases By 40.0%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDORY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,186. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S ( OTCMKTS:BDORY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.