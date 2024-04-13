Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BRPHF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. 100,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $12.00.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

