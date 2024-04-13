Aion (AION) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $307.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00078794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013711 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002970 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

