Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) Head to Head Survey

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Pono Capital Two’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $872.00 million 3.43 -$23.55 million ($0.11) -126.91 Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Two has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -2.70% -7.21% -5.81% Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Pono Capital Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hims & Hers Health and Pono Capital Two, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 8 0 2.67 Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Risk & Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Pono Capital Two

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.