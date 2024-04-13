WCM Investment Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Dorman Products worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. 53,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.