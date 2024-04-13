Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Inter Parfums worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. 102,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.13. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.