WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.46% of MeridianLink worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLNK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

MeridianLink Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

