Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.7 %
KMB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.89. 2,661,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
