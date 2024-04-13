Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 7,433,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

