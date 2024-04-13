iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,799. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

