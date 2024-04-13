MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 5.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

